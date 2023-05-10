Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US says Russia blocking ships from loading grain in Ukraine's ports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2023 5:48 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, said on Twitter on May 9 that Russia was "again blocking ships from loading grain in Ukraine's ports to feed people who need it around the world."

In the tweet, Brink quoted a similar comment by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said "the world shouldn’t need to remind Moscow every few weeks to stop using people’s hunger as a weapon in its war against Ukraine.”

Earlier on May 8, the United Nations said that no ships had been inspected for two days under the Black Sea Grain Initiative that allows for the export of Ukrainian grain through Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Russia has been accused of deliberately delaying inspections.

The UN and Turkey-brokered deal, first signed in July 2022, has been vital in subduing soaring food prices worldwide and providing much-needed grain to certain countries, given that Ukraine is one of the world's top grain suppliers.

The deal was extended for another 120 days on March 18, after weeks of Russia threatening to back out of it if certain terms were not met. The deal is set to expire next on May 18, but talks to extend the deal are ongoing.

Russia "has signaled it will not allow the deal to continue" given that it believes "a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertilizer exports has not been met," Reuters reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.