Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United States, US aid, Ukraine, Haiti, Republican Party
Edit post

Politico: US Republicans slam Biden's military assistance to Haiti, claim it threatens Ukraine aid

by Martin Fornusek May 22, 2024 9:32 AM 2 min read
Haitian policemen stand guard on a street corner amid gang violence in Port-au-Prince on April 8, 2024. UN sanctions imposed against gang leaders who control much of Haiti have had very little effect, and an arms embargo has failed to deny them weapons, according to a report published on April 4, 2024, by UN experts monitoring the restrictions. (Clarens Siffroy/ AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Some senior U.S. Republicans criticized the presidential administration's decision to direct military aid to Haiti from Pentagon stocks, claiming it could have otherwise been sent to Ukraine, Politico reported on May 21.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration approved in April a $60 million military aid package for the Haitian National Police and international security missions from countries like Kenya in order to help quell gang violence on the Caribbean island.

The package is meant to fast-track rifles, ammunition, and armored vehicles from the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), a tool also used to send arms to Ukrainian soldiers facing Russian aggression.

"The president's unprecedented use of PDA in this context is extremely questionable," two high-ranking Republican lawmakers, Michael McCaul and Jim Risch, said in a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a letter obtained by Politico.

"Plainly stated, the administration is rushing to fund an undefined and indefinite engagement in Haiti without Congressional approval."

An undisclosed Republican Party aide told Politico that "armed services are conducting internal inventory audits to see what they can spare for Haiti — which puts it in direct competition with Ukraine for materials."

The U.S. State Department pushed back against the criticism, with an undisclosed official telling Politico that Washington is "responding to multiple critical needs around the world, and the scenarios in Ukraine and Haiti are different."

"Supporting the people of Haiti does not limit or take away from our ability to support the people of Ukraine," the source said, adding: "Both are important priorities, and in each case, we identify support tailored to the needs of our partners."

U.S. aid for Ukraine had been effectively blocked since last autumn until April when Congress finally approved a $61 billion aid package. The delays led to a significant deterioration of the situation on the battlefield as Russian forces ramped up their pressure, most recently opening a new front in Kharkiv Oblast.

The assistance delays were linked mainly to opposition from a hard-line faction of the Republican Party and months of House Speaker Mike Johnson's refusal to put the bill to a vote.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces control 60% of Vovchansk; heavy battles continue in Kharkiv Oblast
Key developments on May 20: * Deputy governor: Ukraine controls around 60% of Vovchansk * General Staff: Ukraine fights off Russian attack near Starytsia village in Kharkiv Oblast * Governor: Ukraine strikes Russian base in occupied Luhansk Oblast * Russian media: Oil refinery in Russia’s Krasn…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:29 PM

Tucker Carlson's team denies launching show on Russian TV.

The Russian state television network Rossiya 24 posted episodes of a purported new show with U.S. far-right political commentator and conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson on May 21, but Carlson's team said he had nothing to do with it.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.