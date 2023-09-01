US orders air-to-air missiles for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The US Department of Defense announced on Aug. 31 a contract for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from the American company Raytheon for Ukraine.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, based in Arizona, was awarded a contract worth $192 million for the purchase of AMRAAM missiles from various sources. A portion of these funds are set aside for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

The exact dates and number of missiles to be purchased have not yet been disclosed.

AMRAAM are guided air-to-air missiles, used by fighter jets in the U.S. military and by Washington's international partners.

Earlier this summer, the Pentagon announced a similar contract for the purchase of AMRAAM missiles worth around $1 billion.