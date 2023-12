This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan arrived in Kyiv on Nov. 4 to meet with President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Yermak and Sullivan discussed continued U.S. support to Ukraine in the “fight for its freedom and independence against the Russian invaders,” according to a statement released by President Volodymyr Zelensky's office following the meeting.