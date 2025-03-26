The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, United States, Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky
US must not let Putin out of global isolation, Zelensky says

by Abbey Fenbert March 27, 2025 1:30 AM 3 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, takes part in the Ukraine Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on Sep. 6, 2024. (Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

It is critical that the United States not bring Russian President Vladimir Putin out of political and economic isolation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Eurovision News on March 26.

His comments come a day after Russia and Ukraine agreed to implement a U.S.-brokered partial ceasefire on energy infrastructure attacks and hostilities in the Black Sea. In exchange, the U.S. agreed to expand Russia's access to global markets.

"It is very important that America does not help Putin to get out of this global isolation now," Zelensky said during a visit to Paris.

"I believe that this is dangerous. This is one of the most dangerous moments."

Putin hopes to "remain in power until his death," Zelensky said, and his ambitions are not limited to Ukraine, but could lead to "a direct confrontation with the West."

Zelensky urged the U.S. and Europe to remain united in pressuring Putin. The Russian leader fears the European-American alliance and hopes to divide it, Zelensky said.

Putin also fears his own mortality, he added.

"He will die soon, that is a fact, and everything will be over," Zelensky said.

Return of Ukrainian children ‘number one’ aim in recent ceasefire talks, Zelensky says
“It somehow disappeared from the media field. Although I think that this is the number one thing we were going for. This is an exchange for the return of our children, whom the Russians stole.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

In a statement issued following the latest round of talks with Russian delegates in Saudi Arabia, the U.S. promised to ease certain economic restrictions on Russia as part of a deal for a limited ceasefire.

The U.S. "will help restore Russia's access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions," the statement read.

No concessions appear to have been extracted from Russia during the negotiations.

Ukraine had already on March 11 accepted Washington's proposal for a complete 30-day ceasefire — provided Russia abided by the same terms — but Moscow refused.

Zelensky said the limited Black Sea ceasefire "is definitely a step towards ending the war" but emphasized Ukraine's committment to an unlimited cessation of hostilities.

"In general, we were ready for a complete ceasefire."

As Macron talks about building up Europe’s defenses, Ukraine awaits for actual results
As French President Emmanuel Macron hosts another Ukraine-centric summit in Paris on March 27, the main question remains open — can Europe, and France as one of its leaders, keep embattled Kyiv afloat when the U.S. walks out? Addressing the nation on March 5, French President Emmanuel Macron said t…
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier
Author: Abbey Fenbert

6:34 PM
Video

Expert negotiator dissects Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Marty Latz, an expert negotiator who has spent decades examining the techniques U.S. President Donald Trump has used to make deals, to discuss Trump's negotiation techniques as he tries to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
5:04 PM

Ukraine denies Russian accusations of ceasefire violation.

"It should be highlighted that the military department of the aggressor country is spreading false and groundless accusations in order to prolong the war, continue false propaganda and typical Russian attempts to deceive the world," Ukraine's General Staff said.
3:48 PM

EBRD approves $290 million loan for Ukraine's gas.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on March 26 approved a loan of 270 million euros ($290 million) for Ukraine's Naftogaz to purchase gas for the next two winters, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
