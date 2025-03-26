US must not let Putin out of global isolation, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

It is critical that the United States not bring Russian President Vladimir Putin out of political and economic isolation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Eurovision News on March 26.

His comments come a day after Russia and Ukraine agreed to implement a U.S.-brokered partial ceasefire on energy infrastructure attacks and hostilities in the Black Sea. In exchange, the U.S. agreed to expand Russia's access to global markets.

"It is very important that America does not help Putin to get out of this global isolation now," Zelensky said during a visit to Paris.

"I believe that this is dangerous. This is one of the most dangerous moments."

Putin hopes to "remain in power until his death," Zelensky said, and his ambitions are not limited to Ukraine, but could lead to "a direct confrontation with the West."

Zelensky urged the U.S. and Europe to remain united in pressuring Putin. The Russian leader fears the European-American alliance and hopes to divide it, Zelensky said.

Putin also fears his own mortality, he added.

"He will die soon, that is a fact, and everything will be over," Zelensky said.

In a statement issued following the latest round of talks with Russian delegates in Saudi Arabia, the U.S. promised to ease certain economic restrictions on Russia as part of a deal for a limited ceasefire.

The U.S. "will help restore Russia's access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions," the statement read.

No concessions appear to have been extracted from Russia during the negotiations.

Ukraine had already on March 11 accepted Washington's proposal for a complete 30-day ceasefire — provided Russia abided by the same terms — but Moscow refused.

Zelensky said the limited Black Sea ceasefire "is definitely a step towards ending the war" but emphasized Ukraine's committment to an unlimited cessation of hostilities.

"In general, we were ready for a complete ceasefire."