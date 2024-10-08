US military identifies American weapons systems to support Ukraine in war with Russia, CNN reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. military’s top commander in Europe, Gen. Chris Cavoli, has drawn up a list of American weapons systems that could strengthen Ukraine's fight against Russia but which the Biden administration has yet to supply.

According to sources familiar with the classified report submitted to Congress last month, Cavoli’s recommendations include the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and the Link 16 communication system, a secure network used by NATO to enhance air and missile defense coordination, according to CNN.

Despite repeated requests from Ukraine for these systems, the U.S. has withheld them, likely due to concerns about advanced U.S. technology falling into Russian hands, particularly with the Link 16 system. Additionally, U.S. officials have questioned the utility of air-launched missiles like JASSM without Ukraine first establishing air superiority.

Ukraine continues to push for more advanced weaponry from the U.S., alongside efforts to lift restrictions on the use of American long-range missile systems.

During his recent meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a detailed list of high-priority targets within Russia he wants to strike using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, sources said.

Although Biden has blocked the use of U.S. long-range systems for strikes deep into Russia, he did not dismiss Zelensky’s latest request outright but remained non-committal. The two leaders agreed to continue discussions, though officials suggest the U.S. will unlikely shift its stance on long-range missiles anytime soon.

Amid these deliberations, the future of U.S. support for Ukraine remains in question, especially with the presidential election looming and uncertainties about long-term military aid beyond 2025.