Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, US aid, US weapons, Joe Biden
Edit post

US military identifies American weapons systems to support Ukraine in war with Russia, CNN reports

by Olena Goncharova October 9, 2024 1:59 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: In this handout image released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is fired during a joint training between the United States and South Korea at an undisclosed location on Oct. 5, 2022. (South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. military’s top commander in Europe, Gen. Chris Cavoli, has drawn up a list of American weapons systems that could strengthen Ukraine's fight against Russia but which the Biden administration has yet to supply.

According to sources familiar with the classified report submitted to Congress last month, Cavoli’s recommendations include the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and the Link 16 communication system, a secure network used by NATO to enhance air and missile defense coordination, according to CNN.

Despite repeated requests from Ukraine for these systems, the U.S. has withheld them, likely due to concerns about advanced U.S. technology falling into Russian hands, particularly with the Link 16 system. Additionally, U.S. officials have questioned the utility of air-launched missiles like JASSM without Ukraine first establishing air superiority.

Ukraine continues to push for more advanced weaponry from the U.S., alongside efforts to lift restrictions on the use of American long-range missile systems.

During his recent meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a detailed list of high-priority targets within Russia he wants to strike using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, sources said.

Although Biden has blocked the use of U.S. long-range systems for strikes deep into Russia, he did not dismiss Zelensky’s latest request outright but remained non-committal. The two leaders agreed to continue discussions, though officials suggest the U.S. will unlikely shift its stance on long-range missiles anytime soon.

Amid these deliberations, the future of U.S. support for Ukraine remains in question, especially with the presidential election looming and uncertainties about long-term military aid beyond 2025.

Zelensky’s ‘victory plan’ and Biden’s long-range strike dilemma | Ukraine This Week
The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur explains the top stories of the week, from Zelensky’s “victory plan” to Biden’s policy on long-range missile strikes within Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Belokur
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:27 AM

Russia's strike on Sumy Oblast kills 2.

Russia attacked the Esman community in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 8 with guided bombs, killing two civilians, local military administration reports.
3:20 PM

Cuba asks to join BRICS as partner country in letter to Putin.

"Cuba has officially requested to join the BRICS as a 'Partner Country' through a letter to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who holds the presidency of the group," said Carlos M. Pereira, the director of bilateral relations at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, in an X post shared by the ministry's official account.
12:15 PM

Harris dodges question on Ukraine's NATO membership.

Washington will address Ukraine's possible entry into NATO "if and when it arrives at that point," Vice President Kamala Harris said regarding her future policies if elected president in an interview aired on Oct. 7.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.