News Feed, Donald Trump, United States, Iran, Russia
US launches airstrikes on Iranian-backed rebels as Trump orders 'decisive' military action

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2025 2:41 PM 2 min read
Smoke rises after the American-Israeli aircraft launched a series of airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, Yemen, on March 15, 2025. (Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. launched airstrikes against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on March 15 as President Donald Trump ordered "decisive" military action against the group.

Trump also said that the U.S. would hold Iran "fully accountable" if it didn't end support for the Houthi rebels "immediately."

The U.S. attack against the Houthi rebels and the threat to Iran come as Moscow continues to expand its partnership with Tehran. Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed drones used in attacks against Ukrainian cities, as well as short-range ballistic missiles.

The strikes on the Houthis also come amid increasing tensions between their main backer, Iran, and Israel, which is supported by the U.S., including a controversy over Tehran's nuclear weapons program.

"Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, claiming that his predecessor Joe Biden's approach was "pathetically weak."

"They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones."

Trump said the U.S. would deploy “overwhelming lethal force” against the rebels “until we have achieved our objective."

CNN reported, citing the Houthi-run health ministry, that at least 31 people had been killed and 101 injured in Yemen by the U.S. strikes, and that most of the casualties were women and children. The Kyiv Independent could not verify this information.

Despite worsening relations between the U.S. and Iran, Trump's team is trying to resume the long-frozen diplomatic relations with one of Tehran's backers, Russia.

On March 13, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff paid a visit to Moscow for talks on the 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine had accepted after a U.S.-Ukrainian meeting in Saudi Arabia on March 11.

‘Conditions for Ukraine’s surrender’ — Why Putin’s demands for ceasefire make no sense
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s conditions for a ceasefire are unrealistic and tantamount to demanding that Ukraine disarm itself and surrender, analysts say. Putin said on March 13 that Russia was ready to agree to the U.S.-backed 30-day-long ceasefire in Ukraine but then followed by listing a…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

3:15 PM
Video

Inside Ukraine's desperate fight to stabilize Donbas front.

Amid the escalating geopolitical circus, Ukrainian soldiers fighting in between order and chaos assert that the only way to stop Russia remains on the battlefield. The Kyiv Independent spent two weeks in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, speaking to infantry and artillery commanders, medics, and the civilians now coming into Russia's line of fire.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.