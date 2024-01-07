Skip to content
News, News Feed
US House Speaker announces 2024 spending deal to avert government shutdown

by Lance Luo January 8, 2024 1:38 AM 1 min read
House Rep. Mike Johnson in congress October 2023. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. lawmakers have reached a preliminary spending deal to fund the federal government for the rest 2024, the first step to averting a government shutdown expected in less than two weeks, The Hill reported on Jan. 7.

While the top-line numbers are separate from a supplemental spending request for Ukraine, a bipartisan group of senators have been negotiating a special deal to pair border and immigration policy changes with aid to Kyiv. The deal is seen as a step in the right direction because both Democrats and Republicans show a willingness to negotiate.  

Ukraine has relied on fiscal and military support from the United States and NATO allies as it continues to defend against Russian strikes.

President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Dec. 19 told reporters he plans to reduce government expenditures because significant funding will be needed for fresh mobilization efforts.

“Today we are reducing government spending as much as possible. I am still working to reduce the government even more. But if there are no people there at all, it will be difficult for us to govern the state.”

Ukraine risks a serious economic downturn in 2024 and unless its Western supporters can muster enough funds to fill a massive hole in its budget, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told Politico in November 2023.

6:58 PM

Italian FM: EU should have common army.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the proposed EU army could be involved in peacekeeping and preventing conflict. When asked if the EU was ready to go to war, Tajani said the focus should rather be on "peacekeeping, monitoring, deterrence."
