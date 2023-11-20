Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US Defense Secretary Austin makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova November 20, 2023 9:56 AM 1 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (right) arrives at the Kyiv train station, Ukraine, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Lloyd Austin/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv early on Nov. 20 to meet top Ukrainian officials and "reinforce the staunch support for Ukraine's fight for freedom," the Pentagon reported.

"I'm here today to deliver an important message – the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia's aggression, both now and into the future," Austin said on X (formerly Twitter).

The visit wasn't announced in advance.

Austin's talks with Ukrainian leaders "will focus on further bolstering the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, to include ensuring Ukraine's Armed Forces have the battlefield capabilities they need for both the winter and to defend their country against future Russian threats," reads the Pentagon announcement.

Later this week, Austin will host a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein summit, to coordinate further military aid to Ukraine.

The 17th Ramstein summit since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine will gather representatives of nearly 50 nations.

Biden all in on aid to Ukraine, yet House remains an issue
In a prime-time address from the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden said he was going to send Congress an “urgent” funding request for aid to Ukraine and Israel on Oct. 20. The administration will attempt to push for $105 billion in assistance to Ukraine and Israel, as the
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:56 PM

Zelensky: European Commission to analyze Ukrainian legislation.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the European Commission will soon begin assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU laws. The screening will be the first step in Ukraine's soon-to-start accession talks with the EU.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:22 AM

Putin: Russia has no reason or interest to fight with NATO directly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 17 denied that he has designs to attack any NATO country, reacting to the speech of U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month. Putin has made multiple threats in the past to neighboring states. Russia is currently occupying parts of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.