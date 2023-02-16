Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US concerned about reports of Russian plot to overthrow power in Moldova

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2023 5:39 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that the U.S. is worried about reports of a Russian plot to overthrow power in Moldova.

Moldova’s President outlined on Feb. 13 what she described as a coup d'état by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union.

Sandu’s comments came a week after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova. Moldovan intelligence officials later confirmed those claims.

Commenting on recent statements by Sandu, Donfried said that the U.S. "well knows the playbook by which Russia is governed" and will continue to stand by Moldova "in a very critical period."

"Moldova is in a vulnerable geographical position; it is facing a war nearby and is facing the challenge that is Transnistria (Russian-controlled Transnistria region hosts 1,500 Russian troops and a large Soviet-era arms depot - Kyiv Independent). You have these great difficulties, but you also have a leadership of Maia Sandu, who shows a deep attachment to a reform agenda and the desire to move forward on the path of creating a stronger democracy in Moldova", Donfried was quoted as saying.

Moldova temporarily closes its airspace due to security reasons
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.