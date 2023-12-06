US company offers to help Ukraine build shelters using 3D printers

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian delegation in the U.S. signed a memorandum with the company Diamond Age on cooperation in building shelters using 3D printers, the Strategic Industries Ministry announced on Dec. 6.

Bomb shelters play a crucial role in protecting the Ukrainian population from daily Russian attacks. After a summer audit uncovered that around one-third of Ukraine's shelters are not usable, President Volodymyr Zelensky tasked the authorities to put them in proper order.

The delegation, which included Strategic Industries Deputy Minister Hanna Hvozdiar and Ukrainian Defense Industry (Ukroboronprom) director Herman Smetanin, visited the U.S. state of Arizona on Dec. 4.

Their itinerary included a meeting with Jack Oslan and Cole Young, the CEO and the CFO of the Diamond Age construction company, focusing on robotics solutions and 3D printing.

The two parties also discussed the possibility of using 3D technology for the construction of front-line fortifications, the ministry said.

"Jack Oslan announced the company's readiness to cooperate with Ukraine and its intention to enter the Ukrainian market," the ministry's statement read.

The delegation also met representatives of the University of Arizona, visited a factory of the arms manufacturer Northrop Grumman, and held a round table with companies involved or interested in helping Ukraine.

The goal of the Ukrainian mission was to discuss the development of Ukraine's defense production capabilities and to seek the support of U.S. scientists in humanitarian demining.