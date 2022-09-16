US announces new $600 million military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

A U.S. Defense Department press release said the assistance includes additional ammunition for HIMARS rocket systems, 1,000 precision-guided 155 mm artillery shells, 36,000 105mm shells, and four counter-artillery radars. "Together with our Allies and partners, we are delivering the arms and equipment that Ukraine’s forces are utilizing so effectively as they continue their successful counter-offensive against Russia’s invasion," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.