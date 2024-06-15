US announces $1.5 billion in aid for Ukraine, including support for energy infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with $1.5 billion in aid to support the country's energy infrastructure, address urgent humanitarian needs, and bolster civilian security, including the protection of the border, Vice President Kamala Harris said on June 15.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15, but they have dramatically increased in recent days.

Harris made the announcement as she joined Ukraine's global peace summit in Switzerland.

The package, which is jointly funded by the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will include $500 million in energy assistance, as well as the redirection of $324 million in previously announced funding toward emergency energy needs in Ukraine.

"This funding will repair energy infrastructure damaged in the war, expand power generation, encourage private sector investment, and protect energy infrastructure," the statement on the White House's website read.

The assistance also includes $379 million in humanitarian assistance from the U.S. government and USAID to address the needs of refugees, internally displaced persons, and conflict-affected communities.

The State Department further aims to provide an additional $300 million for the lifesaving equipment of Ukrainian border guards and law enforcement, allowing them to operate on the front lines.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the United States has devoted more than $3.2 billion in humanitarian assistance funding and nearly $1.5 billion to help the recovery of the energy sector.