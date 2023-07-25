US and Romania discuss food security after attacks on Ukrainian ports

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu about grain exports and Black Sea security in the aftermath of a July 24 Russian drone strike on Ukraine's ports, the officials reported on Twitter.

"We affirmed our strong partnership and discussed shared support for Ukraine and global food security," Blinken said.

The telephone conversation occurred following a Russian attack on Ukraine's Danube River ports, located near the Romanian border, on July 24.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis condemned the attacks, calling the airstrike an "escalation."

Odobescu said the focus of the call was strengthening "the strategic partnership" between the U.S. and Romania and "supporting Ukrainian grain export capacity."

Russia's escalating military attacks on Ukraine's port and grain infrastructure follow Moscow's termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Ukraine is the world's largest grain supplier, and the attacks threaten critical food supplies.

Ukraine and its allies are urgently seeking alternative routes for grain exports as attacks intensify.

"We look forward to continued cooperation on Black Sea security," Blinken said.