Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
US and Romania discuss food security after attacks on Ukrainian ports

by Abbey Fenbert July 25, 2023 3:35 AM 1 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu about grain exports and Black Sea security in the aftermath of a July 24 Russian drone strike on Ukraine's ports, the officials reported on Twitter.

"We affirmed our strong partnership and discussed shared support for Ukraine and global food security," Blinken said.

The telephone conversation occurred following a Russian attack on Ukraine's Danube River ports, located near the Romanian border, on July 24.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis condemned the attacks, calling the airstrike an "escalation."

Odobescu said the focus of the call was strengthening "the strategic partnership" between the U.S. and Romania and "supporting Ukrainian grain export capacity."

Russia's escalating military attacks on Ukraine's port and grain infrastructure follow Moscow's termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Ukraine is the world's largest grain supplier, and the attacks threaten critical food supplies.

Ukraine and its allies are urgently seeking alternative routes for grain exports as attacks intensify.  

"We look forward to continued cooperation on Black Sea security," Blinken said.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
