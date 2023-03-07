Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US and Lithuania pledge to provide support 'until Ukraine prevails'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 7, 2023 5:23 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States and Lithuania on March 6 pledged to continue to provide support to Kyiv to defend its sovereignty "until Ukraine prevails," calling on allies and partners to do the same.

In a joint statement following a meeting in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis "reiterated their call for Russia to immediately stop its war of aggression against Ukraine and withdraw all its forces and military equipment from Ukraine’s territory."

The two leaders also "committed to continue imposing strong economic costs on Russia through sanctions and pursuing accountability for those responsible for Russia’s attacks," the statement read.

Blinken and Landsbergis committed to working together to enhance NATO’s deterrence and defense and to strengthen NATO’s partnership with Ukraine to advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, according to the statement.

Lithuania, a Baltic state, will host the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July.

Ukraine war latest: Tensions at all-time high in Bakhmut as Russia throws more Wagner mercenaries onto the city
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.