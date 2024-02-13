Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, Ukraine
Edit post

US Ambassador doubts NATO will issue membership invitation to Ukraine at Washington summit

by Kateryna Denisova February 14, 2024 12:15 AM 2 min read
Flag of NATO is seen in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland on October 23, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith doesn’t expect NATO will offer Ukraine a membership invitation at the alliance's July summit in Washington, she said at a press conference on Feb. 13.

Kyiv did not receive the much-desired invitation nor firm deadline to join the alliance during the much-anticipated 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius, even though NATO took steps to tighten cooperation.

Ukrainian officials have voiced hope that the Washington meeting, scheduled for July 9-11, will bring a more definite signal.

US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, awaits uneasy House vote
The bill, which received 70 votes in favor and 29 against, will now go to the Republican-led House, where it still faces significant obstacles.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

According to Smith, there are no such plans “at this juncture.” She expects that allies will instead be able to signal that “NATO continues to move closer to Ukraine.”

“And that we are taking concrete steps to serve as a bridge between where we are now and that full-fledged membership,” Smith said, adding the alliance will demonstrate to Russian President Vladimir Putin that it is not “going anywhere in terms of our support” for Ukraine.

The U.S. Ambassador to NATO noted that since the summit in Vilnius, allies have been working to continue to help Ukraine with the needed reforms on its path to Euro-Atlantic integration.

“We continue to focus, first and foremost, on supporting them in the current fight and ensuring that they can prevail on the battlefield,” she said.

Earlier, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the alliance’s former Secretary General, said that NATO's invitation to Ukraine “would be a controversial and at least an unprecedented decision to take.”

However, he suggested that this step could serve as “an instrument” to ending Russia’s war.

Ex-NATO chief: Not inviting Ukraine to join alliance gives Putin incentive to continue the war
NATO should extend an invitation to Ukraine at the Washington Summit in July, as it could serve as “an instrument” to ending Russia’s war, the alliance’s former Secretary General, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, said on Jan. 30 in Kyiv. “I know that (NATO’s invitation to Ukraine) would be a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:41 PM

Painting on Interpol wanted list to be auctioned in Moscow.

A painting that was transferred to the Simferopol Art Museum following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 has appeared on the list of a Moscow auction house, Ukrainian law expert and former Crimean Prosecutor Gyunduz Mamedov reported on X on Feb. 13.
2:13 PM

US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill.

The bill, which received 70 votes in favor and 29 against, will now go to the Republican-led House, where it still faces significant obstacles.
10:11 AM

Nasdaq announces partnership with Ukraine.

"This new partnership between Nasdaq and the government of Ukraine demonstrates that Ukraine is open for business, even as they continue to fight for their freedom," said USAID administrator Samantha Power.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.