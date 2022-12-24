Update: Russian attack on Kherson kills at least 8 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, the Russian attack on downtown Kherson has killed at least eight and injured 17 civilians.

Separately, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that at least seven people were killed and 58 residents were injured, 18 of which are in serious condition.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the Russian attack on Kherson, saying that the attack is “terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.”

“In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city,” Zelensky said. “These are not military facilities. This is not a war according to the rules defined.”

“The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against,” he said.

Russian troops continue launching attacks on the southern city of Kherson and Kherson Oblast even after Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River and Ukrainian forces liberated it on Nov. 11.