The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: Fourth individual arrested in the US on suspicion of supplying technology to Russian military

by Rachel Amran November 2, 2023 1:22 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four individuals have been arrested in New York in connection to two separate conspiracies to "unlawfully export controlled, dual-use technologies to Russia," the U.S. Justice Department reported on Nov. 1.

According to the investigation, over seven million dollars worth of semiconductors, integrated circuits, and other electronics have been unlawfully exported to Russian end-users affiliated with the Russian military.

It was previously reported that one Russian-Tajik national and two Russian-Canadians were arrested on Oct. 31 in connection to a "massive sanctions evasion and export control scheme."

A separate indictment was unsealed on Nov. 1 resulting in the arrest of Brooklyn resident Nikolay Grigorev. Two Russian nationals, Artem Oloviannikov and Nikita Arkhipov, were also charged but remain at large.

The indictment alleges "an illegal exports scheme to procure dual-use electronic components for entities in Russia involved in the development and manufacture of drones for the Russian war effort in Ukraine."

According to the DOJ,  Grigorev and his partners in Russia used a corporate entity, Quality Life Cue LLC (QLC), to facilitate their illegal export control scheme.

QLC was registered in Brooklyn and controlled by Grigorev and Oloviannikov, with Arkhipov utilizing a QLC email account from Russia. Through QLC, Grigorev and his partners procured dual-use electronic components, including semiconductors, for entities in Russia involved in the Russian war effort in Ukraine.

The scheme sought to benefit companies affiliated with the Russian military, including SMT-iLogic, a sanctioned Russian entity previously  identified to be part of the supply chain in producing Russian military drones.

According to court documents, QLC accounts controlled by Grigorev received wire transactions from iLogic totaling approximately $273,000 between Oct. 2021 and Feb. 2022.

A court-authorized search of Grigorev’s residence in Brooklyn in June 2023 intercepted over 11,500 electronic components awaiting unlawful export to Russia.

Ukraine war latest: Russia reportedly receives over 1 million artillery rounds from North Korea
Key developments on Nov. 1: * North Korea reportedly sends over 1 million artillery shells to Russia * Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks in 5 directions * Military reports Russian planes drop ‘explosive objects’ on Black Sea shipping corridor * Russian media: Wagner resumes recruiting as R…
Author: Rachel Amran
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
