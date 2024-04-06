Update: 4 killed, 23 injured in Russian April 5 attacks on Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russian missile attacks against Zaporizhzhia in the afternoon of April 5 has risen to four, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on April 6. Twenty-three people were injured.

The victims who were killed included two men and two women. Two of them died in the hospital, the governor said.

Eight of the injured have been hospitalized, four of whom are reportedly in serious condition. Among those hospitalized are two children aged nine and 17, Fedorov reported.

According to the latest information, more than 40 buildings were damaged, including 24 houses, nine multi-story buildings, a dormitory, and a kindergarten.

Zaporizhzhia, a city with a population of around 710,000, lies in Ukraine's southeast. Zaporizhzhia is subjected to regular Russian attacks due to its proximity to the front line.

The city came under renewed missile attacks overnight on April 6, which inflicted no casualties but damaged industrial enterprises and a humanitarian assistance center.