Update: 4 killed, 23 injured in Russian April 5 attacks on Zaporizhzhia

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2024 10:16 AM 1 min read
A store damaged by a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on April 5, 2024.
A store damaged by a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on April 5, 2024. (Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
The death toll of Russian missile attacks against Zaporizhzhia in the afternoon of April 5 has risen to four, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on April 6. Twenty-three people were injured.

The victims who were killed included two men and two women. Two of them died in the hospital, the governor said.

Eight of the injured have been hospitalized, four of whom are reportedly in serious condition. Among those hospitalized are two children aged nine and 17, Fedorov reported.

According to the latest information, more than 40 buildings were damaged, including 24 houses, nine multi-story buildings, a dormitory, and a kindergarten.

Zaporizhzhia, a city with a population of around 710,000, lies in Ukraine's southeast. Zaporizhzhia is subjected to regular Russian attacks due to its proximity to the front line.

The city came under renewed missile attacks overnight on April 6, which inflicted no casualties but damaged industrial enterprises and a humanitarian assistance center.

Air Force: Ukraine downs 28 drones, 3 missiles launched by Russia overnight
In total, Russian troops launched 32 Shahed-type drones from Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from Belgorod Oblast, two Kh-101/555 missiles from strategic bombers over Saratov Oblast, and one Kalibr missile from the Black Sea.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
