Update: 3 killed, 21 injured following Russia's missile strike on Kramatorsk

Donetsk Oblast Police reported that Russian forces used Iskander-K cruise missile system to target an apartment building in the city of Kramatorsk late on Feb. 1, killing three people.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, two people were rescued from the rubble as of the evening on Feb. 1. Out of the 21 injured, eight are currently being treated at a local hospital.

Andriy Yermak, deputy head of the President's Office, wrote after the attack that "the Russian criminal regime targeting civilian people in Ukraine must be severely punished."

Russia has been relentlessly attacking civilian infrastructure and residential buildings across Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.





