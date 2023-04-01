Russian army shells 2 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted the Esmanska and Bilopilska communities in Sumy Oblast with grenade launchers and mortars almost 50 times, the regional military administration reported on Facebook.

According to the update, Russia shelled the Esmanska community with self-propelled artillery seven times. Russian forces shelled the Bilopilska community with mortars and grenade launchers over 30 times. No casualties were reported.

Both communities are located in the northeastern part of the oblast directly on the border with Russia.

The military administration also said that no groups of deployable Russian forces were observed across the border.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.