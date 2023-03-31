Russian attack injures 2 in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two employees of one the largest electricity suppliers of Ukraine, Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo, were wounded on the morning of March 31 in the town of Orikhiv in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast as a result of a Russian attack, Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo said on Facebook.

One of the victims suffered a shrapnel wound to the head, and the other a wound to the back, the company said. Both victims were later hospitalized at the Zaporizhzhia Regional Hospital, where they underwent surgery and are in serious condition, Deputy Mayor of Orikhiv Svitlana Mandrych, said, Suspilne news reported.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration early on March 31 reported that Russia targeted the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia and its outskirts, including Orikhiv, with multiple rocket launchers. Several civilian facilities were damaged.

A fire broke out in a private residence due to the attack, according to the regional administration.

On March 22, Russia hit two residential buildings in the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia, killing two and injuring more than 30.

Zaporizhzhia has been subject to frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russia declared an illegitimate annexation of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the fall, along with Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts. Part of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast is under occupation, but Russian forces have not been able to capture the entirety of the oblast.