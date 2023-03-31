Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attack injures 2 in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Liliane Bivings March 31, 2023 10:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two employees of one the largest electricity suppliers of Ukraine, Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo, were wounded on the morning of March 31 in the town of Orikhiv in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast as a result of a Russian attack, Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo said on Facebook.

One of the victims suffered a shrapnel wound to the head, and the other a wound to the back, the company said. Both victims were later hospitalized at the Zaporizhzhia Regional Hospital, where they underwent surgery and are in serious condition, Deputy Mayor of Orikhiv Svitlana Mandrych, said, Suspilne news reported.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration early on March 31 reported that Russia targeted the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia and its outskirts, including Orikhiv, with multiple rocket launchers. Several civilian facilities were damaged.

A fire broke out in a private residence due to the attack, according to the regional administration.

On March 22, Russia hit two residential buildings in the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia, killing two and injuring more than 30.

Zaporizhzhia has been subject to frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russia declared an illegitimate annexation of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the fall, along with Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts. Part of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast is under occupation, but Russian forces have not been able to capture the entirety of the oblast.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky, EU leaders visit Bucha on liberation anniversary, honor massacre victims
Key developments on March 31: * Zelensky, EU leaders visit Bucha one year after its liberation from Russian occupation * UN human rights chief: 8,400 civilian deaths in Ukraine ‘just the tip of the iceberg’ * Ukrainian military repels 30 Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast, says General Staff On…
Kyiv IndependentThaisa Semenova
Author: Liliane Bivings
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.