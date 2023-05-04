Drone downed over Kyiv, debris causes fire

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a drone over Kyiv late on May 4, Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

According to the administration, the drone remains fell in the Solomianskyi district on Kyiv’s right bank, causing a fire in a non-residential building.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko later said that the first responders had extinguished the fire on the first floor of a four-story shopping center that covered an area of 50 square meters. There were no casualties, he added.

Earlier, during an air raid alert, explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital.