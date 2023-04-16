Minister: Hungary agrees not to block transit of Ukrainian grain

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi on April 16 held an online meeting with Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy to discuss Hungary's ban on grain imports from Ukraine.

Hungary introduced the ban earlier on April 16. According to Solskyi, Budapest has agreed not to impede the transit of Ukrainian grain through its territory.

He added that it is not acceptable to make such decisions independently, which Hungary and Poland have already done without taking into account the general position of the European Union.

Hungary’s ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine is expected to last until June 30.