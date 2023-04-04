Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russia blames Ukraine, jailed Putin critic Navalny for April 2 assassination of propagandist Tatarsky

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2023 7:15 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance


Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee accused the Ukrainian special services of plotting with Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund to kill a high-profile Russian propagandist and "war correspondent" Maksim Fomin, also known as Vladlen Tatarsky.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov linked Tatarsky's death to that of Daria Dugina, another pro-invasion Russian journalist who was killed in an August 2022 car bombing. Peskov referred to both of their deaths as “terrorist acts.”

Russian authorities claimed that Fomin’s death was planned in Ukraine.

Russian officials have yet to agree on a single narrative regarding Tatarsky's death, the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest update. The lack of an official narrative has “led to disjointed responses from prominent pro-war voices,” according to the ISW.

The ISW linked the lack of a coherent narrative surrounding Tatarsky's death to a past issue surrounding responses to Ukraine’s successful Kharkiv Oblast counteroffensive, which “caused an information space breakdown that manifested in disjointed responses across the entire pro-war community.”

Many prominent Russian military bloggers have released statements on Tatarsky's death, hypothesizing different causes of death without much evidence from the investigation. This has led to a lack of consensus surrounding the causes and implications of his death.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.