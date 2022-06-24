Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 17, 2022 2:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Zelensky announced plans to provide temporary housing to internally displaced people in Ukraine, as well as to restore all homes and communities that have been affected by Russian attacks. He also said Ukraine will provide housing for all those who have defended the state or are working in the public interest who have lost their homes.

