Zelensky vows housing to Ukrainians who lost their homes as a result of Russia's war.
April 17, 2022 2:40 am
President Zelensky announced plans to provide temporary housing to internally displaced people in Ukraine, as well as to restore all homes and communities that have been affected by Russian attacks. He also said Ukraine will provide housing for all those who have defended the state or are working in the public interest who have lost their homes.