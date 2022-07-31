Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: Ukraine's harvest this year is under threat of being twice less than in 2021.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 31, 2022 4:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In 2021, Ukraine's grain harvest amounted to 107 million tonnes. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 31 that Ukraine’s primary goal is to prevent a global food crisis caused by the Russian invasion. On July 22, Kyiv and Moscow signed an UN-backed deal that envisions safe passage of Ukrainian grain from three ports in Odesa Oblast. The first ship could set off on Aug.1. 


