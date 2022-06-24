Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalZelensky submits a bill to extend martial law for another month.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 15, 2022 5:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Ukrainian Parliament stated on March 14 that the proposed extension will start from March 26.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok