May 18, 2022 1:04 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian missile attacks and air strikes on Lviv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Luhansk oblasts over the last 24 hours are the Russian military's attempt to compensate for a "series of failures in the east and south" in Ukraine, President Zelensky said during his daily address. According to the president, these attacks do not dramatically change the situation, "especially since our air defense and anti-sabotage measures are becoming stronger."

