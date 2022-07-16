Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: Russian society, with many murderers, to 'remain crippled for generations'

July 16, 2022 1:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a Facebook post on July 16, President Volodymyr Zelensy vowed to restore more than 2,000 kindergartens, schools, and universities destroyed by the Russian attacks in Ukraine. “And most importantly, we will preserve our humanity and our civility,” he said. "But the Russian society with so many murderers and executioners will remain crippled for generations."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
