Zelensky: Russia will get ‘powerful response’ if it intensifies attacks on Aug. 23-24.
August 23, 2022 3:58 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Kyiv on Aug. 23 that Russia could increase its attacks on Ukraine on Aug. 23-24, when the country celebrates its National Flag Day and Independence Day. “They attack us — they will receive a response, a powerful response,” Zelensky said.