August 23, 2022 3:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Kyiv on Aug. 23 that Russia could increase its attacks on Ukraine on Aug. 23-24, when the country celebrates its National Flag Day and Independence Day. “They attack us — they will receive a response, a powerful response,” Zelensky said. 

