Zelensky: No 'demilitarization, denazification' of Ukraine is even on the table.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 5, 2022 3:09 pm
Russia has claimed that "denazification and demilitarization" of Ukraine were the goal of the invasion. President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a group interview with several Ukrainian journalists on April 5 that Ukraine rejected these issues at the very beginning of the Russian invasion. “We told them to forget about demilitarization and denazification. We will not even talk about it,” Zelensky said.