Zelensky: Lyman "fully cleared" of Russian forces.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 2, 2022 2:14 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Lyman, a key logistics hub in Donetsk Oblast, was liberated by Ukrainian troops on Oct. 1.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.