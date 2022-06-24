Zelensky invites Hungarian PM to visit Ukraine.
June 22, 2022 8:35 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he has had a “fruitful” conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and invited him to visit Ukraine. Zelensky thanked Orban for supporting EU candidate status for Ukraine. Hungary’s pro-Kremlin authorities had previously attempted to block an EU sanctions package against Russia. Hungary has also refused to allow weapons to be delivered through its territory to Ukraine.