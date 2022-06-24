Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

June 22, 2022 8:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he has had a “fruitful” conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and invited him to visit Ukraine. Zelensky thanked Orban for supporting EU candidate status for Ukraine. Hungary’s pro-Kremlin authorities had previously attempted to block an EU sanctions package against Russia. Hungary has also refused to allow weapons to be delivered through its territory to Ukraine. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
