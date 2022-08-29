Zelensky: I won't give any specifics, but we will drive the invaders to the border
August 30, 2022 12:11 am
In his evening address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russian soldiers to go home or surrender, otherwise "they will deal with our defenders, who will not stop until they liberate everything that belongs to Ukraine." The statement came after Ukraine started a long-awaited counteroffensive in the south on Aug. 29.
