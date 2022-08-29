Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 30, 2022 12:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In his evening address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russian soldiers to go home or surrender, otherwise "they will deal with our defenders, who will not stop until they liberate everything that belongs to Ukraine." The statement came after Ukraine started a long-awaited counteroffensive in the south on Aug. 29.

