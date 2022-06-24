Zelensky: 'I told Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol they can leave the city, they refused.'
March 27, 2022 9:49 pm
Zelensky spoke to Russian journalists on March 27 and described a horrific situation in Ukraine’s besieged city Mariupol. He said Ukraine’s defenders refused to leave behind injured and dead comrades and civilians. There are heaps of dead bodies of military and civilians on the streets of Mariupol with no way to bury them due to constant shelling and airstrikes. The city is being constantly shelled by Russian forces.