Zelensky cancels autumn conscription, postpones demobilization

October 1, 2022 12:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky has canceled the draft to regular military service in Ukraine this autumn and postponed the demobilization scheduled for October-December, according to a decree published on Sept. 30.

Following Ukraine's successful counter-offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced mobilization on Sept. 21. Since then, over 180,000 Russians fled just to three neighboring countries, according to The Washington Post.

The mobilization will significantly affect the Russian economy, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Sept. 29. The availability of labor is expected to shrink with the mass departure of educated people.

"The acceleration of brain drain is likely to become increasingly significant," the U.K.'s intelligence said.

Putin's approval rating has fallen since the start of the mobilization. The share of those supporting the Russian dictator has dropped from 83% in August to 77% in September, according to a survey conducted by Russian pollster Levada Center, which is considered independent.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
