Poll: Putin's approval rating fell after mobilization began.
September 29, 2022 5:56 pm
The share of those who approve of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s performance dropped from 83% in August to 77% in September, according to a survey conducted by polling agency Levada Center on Sept. 22-28. The percentage of Russians who believe their country is going in the right direction declined from 67% to 60%. On Sept. 25, Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported that over 260,000 Russian men had fled the country after Putin announced the mobilization of conscripts for the war against Ukraine on Sept. 21.
