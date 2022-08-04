Zelensky calls hostilities in Donbas 'hell'
August 2, 2022
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address called hostilities in Pisky and Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, and other directions "hell," which cannot be described with words. “We cannot yet completely break the Russian army's advantage in artillery and manpower, and this is very noticeable in the fighting, especially in the Donbas," Zelensky said.