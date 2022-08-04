Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

externalZelensky calls hostilities in Donbas 'hell'

This item is part of our running news digest

August 2, 2022 10:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address called hostilities in Pisky and Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, and other directions "hell," which cannot be described with words. “We cannot yet completely break the Russian army's advantage in artillery and manpower, and this is very noticeable in the fighting, especially in the Donbas," Zelensky said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok