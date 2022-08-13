Zelensky calls for sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry.
August 13, 2022 11:43 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the nation that each day of the Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar dramatically increases the radiation threat for Europe. Russia has effectively used the nuclear plant as a shield and a tool of blackmail, constantly shelling Ukrainian positions from the plant's territory.