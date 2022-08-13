Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 13, 2022

externalZelensky calls for sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 13, 2022 11:43 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the nation that each day of the Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar dramatically increases the radiation threat for Europe. Russia has effectively used the nuclear plant as a shield and a tool of blackmail, constantly shelling Ukrainian positions from the plant's territory.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok