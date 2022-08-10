Yermak: It is vital to end active phase of Russia's war by winter
August 10, 2022 8:30 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said in an interview with Interfax Ukraine that while it may be "a challenging and ambitious task," Ukraine is "doing everything to ensure that de-occupying the whole country is achieved" and to prevent Moscow from prolonging the war. The results will depend on whether Ukraine's allies provide timely military assistance, Yermak said.