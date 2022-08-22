Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 22, 2022

externalWSJ: US to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 22, 2022 11:24 pm
Share:

According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. is preparing to strengthen sanctions to narrow Russia's ability to bypass the existing restrictions. Among the possible measures, the Wall Street Journal lists the imposition of sanctions on foreign banks and cryptocurrency trading platforms through which Russia gets access to international currencies, confiscation of bank accounts and corporate assets belonging to blacklisted oligarchs, as well as punishment of foreign companies that continue to export prohibited goods to Russia.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok