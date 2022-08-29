White House: Ukraine's counteroffensive forces Russians to pull sources from the east
August 29, 2022 10:20 pm
Speaking to CNN, U.S. National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby said that the mere threat of a Ukrainian counteroffensive on Kherson was enough for Russia to weaken its presence in the Donbas in the east of the country. Kirby added that Russia is "experiencing manpower challenges that are not made easier" by the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
