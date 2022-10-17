Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

White House: Russia planned for Oct. 10 large-scale attacks before Crimean Bridge explosion

October 11, 2022 10:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

"It likely was something they had been planning for quite some time. Now that's not to say that the explosion on the Crimean bridge might have accelerated some of their planning," John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, told CNN.

Kirby said he's not sure if Putin definitely shifted his strategy to undermining civilian morale and inflicting damage on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, but this trend had already been in the works for some time.

Following Russia's widespread missile strikes that killed 19 people in the morning of Oct. 10, U.S. President Joe Biden promised to give Ukraine advanced air defense systems.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok