externalVereshchuk: Russia grossly violates ceasefire.

March 16, 2022 9:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Vereshchuk: Russia grossly violates ceasefire. According to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, Russia fires on convoys of buses, settlements and evacuation points. On March 15, Russian forces seized an intensive care hospital in Mariupol, took 400 civilians hostage (patients and medical staff), and are currently firing from the hospital. Ukraine hasn’t received a confirmation from the Red Cross about opening humanitarian corridors on March 16.

