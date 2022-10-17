Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

USAID to provide Ukraine with $55 million to prepare for winter

October 6, 2022 4:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The USAID has announced a $55 million investment in Ukraine's heating infrastructure to help the country prepare for winter amid Russia's war. According to Samantha Power, the organization's head, up to seven million Ukrainians in 19 regions will directly benefit from the assistance.

"This assistance will support repairs and maintenance of pipes and other equipment necessary to deliver heating to homes, hospitals, schools, and businesses across Ukraine," said Power.

Since Feb. 24, USAID has already assisted Ukraine in restoring heating and hot water for 22,000 people in Kyiv, who had lost access to the services after Russia damaged civilian infrastructure.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok