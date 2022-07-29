The U.S. Senate on July 28 unanimously approved a nonbinding resolution calling on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism for its "acts of international terrorism" in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria, and Ukraine that "resulted in the deaths of countless innocent people," and for "spreading terror throughout the world through private military networks of mercenaries, such as the Wagner Group." A similar measure has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.