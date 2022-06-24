Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUS: Russia makes 'slow and uneven' progress in eastern Ukraine, logistics remain a problem.

April 29, 2022 6:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Russian military is facing the same logistics issues in eastern Ukraine as they did when attempting to capture Kyiv, a senior defense official said. "Just from logistics alone, they're only able to sustain several-kilometers-or-so progress on any given day." He added that Ukrainian troops are making gains in some areas while Russian forces make gains in others. There have been "more than 1,900 missile launches" since the beginning of the invasion, according to the official. Most of the strikes having been recorded in Mariupol and Donetsk Oblast.

