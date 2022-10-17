Update: Woman killed as a result of Russian attack on Kharkiv
October 4, 2022 8:02 am
A 46-year-old woman was killed after Russian forces struck an industrial site in the Kholodnohirskyi District as well as critical infrastructure in the Novobavarskyi District of the city just after midnight on Oct. 4, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov reported on Telegram.
