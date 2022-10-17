Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Update: Woman killed as a result of Russian attack on Kharkiv 

October 4, 2022 8:02 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

A 46-year-old woman was killed after Russian forces struck an industrial site in the Kholodnohirskyi District as well as critical infrastructure in the Novobavarskyi District of the city just after midnight on Oct. 4, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov reported on Telegram.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok