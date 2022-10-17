Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUpdate: Death toll of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast rises to 31.

October 2, 2022 11:43 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that another victim had died after a missile hit a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 30. National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said on Oct. 1 that the attack had wounded 92 people.

