Update: Death toll of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast rises to 31.
October 2, 2022 11:43 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that another victim had died after a missile hit a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 30. National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said on Oct. 1 that the attack had wounded 92 people.
